Houston has a flourishing culinary scene, with new restaurants and bars popping up serving clever cuisine in beautiful spaces. We’ve gathered two of our must-visit new restaurants in Houston that are not only creating delicious meals, but doing it safely. From masks and social distancing to opening at 75% capacity, these are the restaurants you can dine at and feel comfortable the whole time. We’ve included a skincare destination newly opened in Houston as well because, who doesn’t love a bit of self-care? Check out our guide to the new hotspots in Houston below.

Where to Eat:

Native Houstonian Travis McShane, previously the executive chef at Adele in Nashville and chef de cuisine at Barbuto in New York City, returns to his hometown with the opening of Ostia. Located in the heart of Montrose, the interiors feature botanical-inspired, indoor/outdoor elements. The Italian Mediterranean menu features dishes like shrimp seasoned with garlic and espelette peppers served with crispy potatoes and aioli, braised pork spare rib ragu and, for brunch, a pizza topped with egg and a frittata made with goat cheese, spinach, leeks and zucchini.

Chef Aaron Bludorn and his wife, Texas native Victoria Pappas, have returned to Houston to open their new restaurant, Bludorn. The former executive chef at the Michelin-starred Cafe Boulud in New York, he also appeared on the Netflix culinary series The Final Table. Situated at the Allen Parkway Corridor’s 807 Taft, a 1930s warehouse building, the space features mid-century design accents, lots of natural light, original concrete block walls and exposed timber ceilings. “Victoria has always celebrated her home, and when I first visited, I quickly understood why,” says Bludorn. “Houstonians have a welcoming nature and embrace newcomers—especially in the culinary community. The result is a wonderful vibrancy and diversity. We feel so fortunate to have found this special space where we can share our passion for good food and hospitality.” The French-inspired New American cuisine has an emphasis on Gulf flavors, seasonality, and sustainability (think Gulf cioppino in a spicy tomato broth and quail wrapped in bacon and finished with rosemary and huckleberry).

Where to Self-Care:

Opened in partnership with esteemed Houston plastic surgeon Dr. Forrest Roth, skincare brand SkinCeuticals has opened skincare destination SkinLab in River Oaks. The skin clinic offers cosmetic services including injectables, lasers and aesthetic treatments and three signature facials: SkinSmooth, SkinBright and SkinFirm—each offers a different level of intensity to suit facial novices to aficionados.