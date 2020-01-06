Visit Miami’s New Crystal Castle

The U.S.’s first Baccarat Boutique, BBar and Lounge, just swung open its glass doors in Miami’s Design District. Sip bubbly or a cappuccino while surrounded by glittering specimens of intricately carved glassware. Like a crystal connoisseur’s version of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, everything is for sale, from the champagne flutes to the chandeliers. Peruse the food menu for light bites like breakfast and teatime pastries or decadent desserts. The seasonal beverage list ranges from dainty sips, like ginger-infused green tea, to special splurges like a bottle of 2004 Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Blanc de Blancs. The real gem is the B Experience cocktail. Choose a glass, answer a few questions to tease out your personality and taste, and a bartender will create a bespoke cocktail just for you. No two are alike. Speaking of unique, only at the Miami outpost can you buy one-of-a-kind artwork by French artist Alexandre Benjamin Navet.

