Jeffrey Soffer and Brett Mufson: The Visionaries Behind Fontainebleau’s Modern Legacy

Few partnerships in the world of hospitality and real estate embody vision, ambition, and resilience quite like Jeffrey Soffer and Brett Mufson of Fontainebleau Development. Together, the Chairman and CEO (Soffer) and the President and Partner (Mufson) have transformed one of America’s most storied names into a global powerhouse of luxury, innovation, and design.

Fontainebleau’s legacy began in Miami Beach, where Soffer led the iconic property’s $1 billion reinvention — restoring its historic glamour while introducing a new era of modern sophistication. Under his leadership, Fontainebleau Development evolved from a regional player into one of the most creative and influential organizations in hospitality, residential, and commercial real estate. The company’s projects reflect a signature philosophy: timeless design fused with forward-thinking energy.

Mufson, who joined Soffer as President, brought with him a focus on strategic growth and operational excellence. With an eye for opportunity and a deep understanding of market dynamics, Mufson has helped steer Fontainebleau into its next great expansion — including the much-anticipated Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a 67-story marvel that redefines luxury on the Strip. His leadership ensures every project delivers not only elegance and experience but also long-term value and community impact.

Together, Soffer and Mufson have built more than buildings — they’ve built a brand synonymous with prestige, innovation, and excellence. From high-rise residences and private clubs to groundbreaking hospitality ventures, Fontainebleau Development stands at the intersection of art, architecture, and ambition.

“Our mission has always been to create experiences that stand the test of time,” says Soffer. “What began as a single property has become a legacy.”

Under their joint leadership, Fontainebleau continues to shape skylines, inspire industry standards, and define what modern luxury truly means — one extraordinary destination at a time.