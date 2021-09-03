Tod’s

Italian fashion label Tod’s is celebrated for creating a world where relaxed sophistication and chic elegance coexist in perfect harmony. The brand’s first Hamptons boutique transports visitors from Long Island to the seaside village of Portofino, Italy, with beautiful printed wallpaper and illustrations by Italian artist Andrea Tarella depicting the serenity of an Italian getaway. The 1,700-square-foot space features men’s and women’s accessories including the Tod’s Shirt bag and the brand’s iconic Gommino driving loafers. In addition, there will be several boutique-exclusive items available, such as raffia-printed sandals and macramé braided shopping totes.

Gucci

Explore the decadent world of Gucci at the fashion brand’s newest store in East Hampton. The permanent retail space spans over 2,000 square feet and invites customers to bask in Gucci’s beloved eclectic aesthetic as they peruse men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags, luggage, jewelry, eyewear, Gucci Beauty and Gucci Décor. The boutique’s distinct design features aqua-colored moiré walls, velvet armchairs, hand-stained natural wood flooring and Gucci Décor paneled screens throughout. To celebrate the brand’s 100th anniversary this year, the East End outpost will offer a boutique-exclusive capsule collection of pieces such as a chic oversized tote, drawstring bucket bag and zippered.

Fivestory

Luxury multibrand store Fivestory has opened in Southampton. Recently acquired by fashion industry executive Karen Murray, Fivestory carries brands like Proenza Schouler, Staud and Rosetta Getty alongside a curated selection of vintage pieces from Valentino, Chanel and Dior and charms from Muse. The minimalist, white-washed boutique is juxtaposed with pops of color like a blue rug echoing the ocean waves nearby. Murray says that the store’s clientele is itching to get dressed up this summer—even if just to run errands. “Dressing up doesn’t need to be fussy,” she explains. “Pairing a chunky, fuzzy sweater over a silk slip dress and sneakers is a pulled-together look that’s still comfortable. I believe that there is still an allure of walking into a store, browsing, touching and feeling, sitting down and relaxing, discovering, and then walking out with your purchase. That feeling of going to a place where you know you can discover new brands and pick up a special outfit or a hostess gift.”

Veronica Beard

The 15th U.S. Veronica Beard boutique has opened its doors in the heart of Southampton. The cool-girl label was founded by sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard in 2010 and has fast become a household name with devotees like Meghan Markle, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lopez. Since its launch, the brand has evolved from clothing to include shoes, bags, loungewear and activewear. “Our brand is built on accessible, thoughtfully designed clothing for any occasion, and we’ve expanded our offering slowly over the past 10 years, adding new categories based on the needs of our customers,” says Swanson Beard. The new 2,500-square-foot space is the largest Veronica Beard store to date and is outfitted to reflect the brand’s distinctive DNA. From ethereal floral photographs from Claiborne Swanson Frank’s “Flowers” series to delicate Samuel & Sons fringe accenting the windows, the store is a visual ode to family, nature and beauty. The Southampton location offers the newest ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories collections as well as a range of thoughtfully curated products from other brands.