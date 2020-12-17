Celebrate the Holidays in Style at the Baccarat Hotel

New York’s newly reopened Baccarat Hotel in Midtown is offering a special Staycation in Style package that guests can book for the holidays which includes a spa treatment and time by the indoor pool and breakfast in bed. A special festive brunch, complete with miniature tree and a bottle of champagne, is also available for in-room dining (the Grand Salon restaurant, under the culinary direction of Chef Gabriel Kreuther, hasn’t yet reopened). What’s more, the lavish property has earned the Sharecare Health Security Verified with Forbes Travel Guide Seal of Approval for completing and maintaining verification on more than 360 global health security standards—a rarity amongst hotels but very much appreciated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Baccarat Hotel is situated in the heart of Midtown Manhattan near family-friendly attractions like Saks Fifth Avenue’s holiday window display and the Christmas Tree and skating rink at Rockefeller Center. “As much as things have changed this past year, one thing that remains the same is how magical New York City looks and feels during the holiday season,” says the hotel’s general manager Pradeep Raman. “Our guests will find themselves just steps away from the most beloved traditions and we can provide them with exclusive-access moments and private shopping experiences. Back at the hotel, a visit to our pool and spa, capped off with a festive champagne brunch served in the comfort of one’s room makes the holidays feel just a bit more special.” The concierge can arrange private VIP shopping experiences at the nearby Baccarat boutique and at Saks Fifth Avenue as well as arranging visits to see other holiday attractions like the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights in Brooklyn.

Rates start at $745.