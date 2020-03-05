DuJour Navigation

Visit Gucci Beauty’s Pop-Up in Los Angeles

Reserve a time slot now to experience the brand’s first interactive experience, and try the new Gucci Mascara L’Obscur

Written by Kasey Caminiti

For just two days only, Gucci Beauty invites Angelenos to explore the world of makeup through a Gucci lens. The luxury beauty brand is celebrating the launch of their new Gucci Mascara L’Obscur with a two-day immersive pop-up experience on Melrose Avenue. The experiential “Gucci Beauty Network Studios” pop-up will be open on March 6 from 12:00pm – 8:00pm and March 7 from 11:00am – 7:00pm. In partnership with Sephora, Gucci Beauty has created a number of moments visitors can explore including a Gucci Beauty makeup set, a Gucci Guilty diner, the Gucci Mémoire d’une Odeur library, and a chic Gucci Bloom dressing room.

The exclusive pop-up is slated to be pretty beautiful so guests are encouraged to reserve a time slot to visit at guccibeautynetwork.com for expedited entrance. Be sure to check out the Gucci Mascara L’Obscur, a buildable, ultra-rich creamy mascara, available in one intense black shade for a statement look.

Date and Time:
Friday, March 6: 12:00PM – 8:00PM
Saturday, March 7: 11:00AM – 7:00PM

Location:
8175 Melrose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046

