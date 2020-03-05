Visit Gucci Beauty’s Pop-Up in Los Angeles

For just two days only, Gucci Beauty invites Angelenos to explore the world of makeup through a Gucci lens. The luxury beauty brand is celebrating the launch of their new Gucci Mascara L’Obscur with a two-day immersive pop-up experience on Melrose Avenue. The experiential “Gucci Beauty Network Studios” pop-up will be open on March 6 from 12:00pm – 8:00pm and March 7 from 11:00am – 7:00pm. In partnership with Sephora, Gucci Beauty has created a number of moments visitors can explore including a Gucci Beauty makeup set, a Gucci Guilty diner, the Gucci Mémoire d’une Odeur library, and a chic Gucci Bloom dressing room.

The exclusive pop-up is slated to be pretty beautiful so guests are encouraged to reserve a time slot to visit at guccibeautynetwork.com for expedited entrance. Be sure to check out the Gucci Mascara L’Obscur, a buildable, ultra-rich creamy mascara, available in one intense black shade for a statement look.

Date and Time:

Friday, March 6: 12:00PM – 8:00PM

Saturday, March 7: 11:00AM – 7:00PM

Location:

8175 Melrose Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90046