Go Wild With Urban Decay’s Wired Collection

Makeup trends are constantly evolving. One day you might notice your Instagram feed teeming with pink-hued eyeshadow while the next day it feels as though every eye is a classic cat eye paired with a red lip. It can be hard to keep up, but if you are a true beauty aficionado, you want to keep up because it is genuinely fun to play and experiment with makeup. There is something invigorating about opening up a fresh new eyeshadow palette and swatching the colors to reveal the most pigmented purple shade you’ve ever seen or a neon green that you cannot wait to apply. Urban Decay launched their new Wired Collection, which features a handful of lip tints, liquid eyeliners, eye pencils, and a palette. The good news is that while beauty trends may come and go, these items can quickly become hero products in your makeup bag.

The Urban Decay Wired Double-Ended Eyeliner and Top Coat is the epitome of a dual-personality product that will cater to your wild, experimental side, and your classic. One end features a satin-finish black liquid eyeliner with an ultra-fine applicator and a fast-drying product. The other end features a soft sponge-tip applicator with subtle, buildable iridescent glitter that gives you the ability to amplify a look with ease. Go to work with a simple cat eye and at the end of the day before a night out, flip to the other side of the pen and swipe on a layer of the purple powder. Your entire makeup look was just transformed into a euphoric statement, and you did not need a roster of products to achieve it. The five available shades include: Fuse (emerald green), Amped (rosy pink), High Voltage (ultra violet), Charged (sapphire blue), and Circuit (gold).

For even more electricity, opt for the Urban Decay Wired 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil and choose from four new shades: Shock (neon lilac), Amped (neon pink), Vivid (neon blue), and Jolt (neon lime). The cult favorite creamy texture glides on flawlessly and once it dries, stays put. We suggest utilizing the new Urban Decay All Nighter Ultra Matte Makeup Setting Spray as a final step to really lock your eyeliner in place.

Continuing with accentuating eye makeup, the Urban Decay Wired Pressed Pigment Palette is a ten-pan playground for the bold and bright. The velvety-smooth pigments are separated into two categories, those meant for face, body, and eye, and the shades created for face and body. Mix and match, layer, or blend to create electric looks. The hyper-pigmented colors will go on extremely easily, but if you are looking to execute a more pastel-inspired look, dip into Glitch, the white hue, to transform any of the bright colors into softer versions of themselves.

Finally, the new Wired Collection features the Urban Decay Wired Vice Lip Chemistry in five new shades: Gravity (vibrant purple), X-Ray (deep brown), Savage (bright pink), Switch (soft tangerine), and Wire (bold crimson). The glossy tint actually reacts to your pH level in just a few minutes to create a custom color. With a balmy formula, this hydrating product is moisturizing and chic, and lasts for up to five hours.

