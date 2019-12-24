Shop Merry and Bright Beauty

Bask in the limelight with these shimmer-packed products that are guaranteed to give all the seasonal tinsel a run for its money. The opulent color scheme in NARS’s Inferno Eyeshadow Palette pays homage to the glitz and excess of Studio 54.

Thanks to the glitter overspray on the high-shine lipsticks by both MAC and Gucci, you’ll be able to create a stellar impact in one swipe.

Go with MAC’s formula if you want to achieve a full metal finish; choose Gucci’s for a satiny texture. Though holiday cheer of your preferred form may take partial credit for your lit-from-within glow, we also get by with a little help from our friends, specifically those in the highlighting category.

Pick up Pat McGrath Lab’s ChromaLuxe Hi-Lite Cream to give skin a dewy, holographic look, or use Chanel’s Illuminating Powder to impart a sheen of surreal proportions.