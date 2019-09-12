Recreate Alice + Olivia’s NYFW Nails

It was all a dream at Alice + Olivia’s Spring/Summer 2020 New York Fashion Week appearance. Designer Stacey Bendet’s “modern bohemian field of dreams” presentation captivated guests such as Paris Hilton (with her pooch in tow) and Sofia Richie. The fashion collection unfolded in an immersive series of nine distinct and brightly hued realms. To complement Bendet’s sherbert color palette, the models sported playfully elegant press-on manicures.

Inspired by the lilac saturated florals and blooming pink clouds of Alice + Olivia’s showcase, Gina Edwards, lead manicurist for KISS Products, created signature Pearl and Reverse French nail styles using KISS Glam Fantasy Nails and KISS Salon Acrylic French Nude Nails. She carefully handcrafted the nail embellishments using KISS Nail Art Paints in lilac and white as well as the KISS Salon Secrets Nail Art Starter Kit. “I wanted to celebrate the fantasy feel of the collection with a fresh, whimsical take on classic nails,” Edwards explained.

Step-by-Step How to Get the Look:

Pearl Manicure:

1. Select the correct size nail of KISS Salon Acrylic French Nude in Sensibility for each finger and set aside in order.

2. Use KISS Brush On Nail Glue to paint the tip of each nail.

3. Use tweezer to affix pearls and stones from the KISS Salon Secrets Nail Art Starter Kit along the smile line to the tip.

Reverse French Manicure:

1. Select the correct size nail of KISS Glam Fantasy in Higher Love for each finger and set aside in order.

2. Use KISS Nail Art Paint to paint a half moon at the base of the nail.

3. Using the same paint, create a border along the edge of the nail.