Prepare to Prime and Perfect With Pat McGrath Labs

Makeup extraordinaire Pat McGrath launched Pat McGrath Labs in 2015 and with it came an opulent world layered with vibrant glitter and striking pigments. Pat McGrath Labs has become synonymous with not only quality cosmetics, but also for the glamorous packaging that is designed for your inner diva. Since launching its very first product: Gold 001, a mysterious multi-use pigment, Labs has evolved into an extensive beauty brand offering decadent eye palettes with matte shades, sparkly colors, and bold pigments. The coveted eyeshadow palettes such as the 10-pan Mothership VI: Midnight Sun and the 4-pan Blitz Astral Quad feature flawless formulas but also double as glamorous accessories for your vanity. The luxuriously sleek black cases glimmer in the light just as the glitter hidden inside, while the gold Pat McGrath Labs logo fixed to the exterior displays like a badge of honor.

The brand has earned a reputation for creating innovative beauty products that serve as luxe trophies meant to decorate the top of your vanity as well as supreme quality cosmetics. Fashion brands such as Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, and Anna Sui have tapped Pat McGrath Labs to create unparalleled looks for their runway shows and campaigns while publications like Vogue regularly utilize the makeup icon for editorial photoshoots.

McGrath’s eye for adventurous glamour is undeniable, from the Skin Fetish: Sublime Skin Highlighter Trio to the collection of daring Opulust: Glosses. Though celebrated for being a bounty of color and drama, in 2019 Labs launched the breakthrough Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection System featuring Primer, Foundation, Setting Powder, Foundation Brush, and Powder Brush.

The foundation is available in 36 shades and feels moisturizing and hydrating with a medium coverage, perfect for building from an everyday look to runway drama. In true Labs form, the foundation’s packaging is reminiscent of a chic Parisian perfume bottle that deserves to be under a spotlight as opposed to hidden in a makeup bag. The primer is ideal to mix into your foundation to create an even creamier formula, while the face setting powder (available in five shades) flutters over the skin like a discreet veil, locking in your skin’s radiance.

The newest additions to the system are a Concealer, Blurring Under-Eye Powder, and a Concealer Brush. The concealer is available in 36 shades, ranging from light to deep with a selection of undertones to choose from. The product is creamy and buildable, with corrective shades to disguise blemishes, and lighter and darker shades to use when contouring. The weightless finishing powder is available in three shades and is meant to be used as an under-eye brightening and smoothing powder. Personally, I use the Light shade to blur and lighten underneath my eyes as well as any other problem areas, like around the nose. The brush is soft and precise, allowing you to apply product exactly where you want effortlessly. It is small enough that I tend to keep it in my makeup bag for mid-day touch-ups.

