Nicole Richie Was Glowing at The 2020 VMA’s

The MTV Video Music Awards took place last night and offered viewers some seriously star-studded performances both on and off the stage. From Miley Cyrus giving us a refreshing nod to her past looks to Lady Gaga smashing the competition with her unparalleled masks, we saw incredible style throughout the evening.

Nicole Richie attended donning a vibrant green taffeta mini dress created by Cong Tri, adorned with a dramatic sash trailing behind Richie. Topped with an edgy crown, Richie’s look was elevated even further by her beauty look. Richie worked with celebrity makeup artist Mai Quynh who utilized a slew of products from Armani Beauty to execute the starlet’s bright and glowing look. “I was inspired by Nicole’s beautiful skin. I wanted to keep her makeup looking fresh and soft, focusing on warm golden tones with accents of coral and hibiscus,” Quynh says of the beauty look. See below for Richie’s full VMA’s look using Armani Beauty.

COMPLEXION:

Once Richie’s skin was prepped, Quynh applied Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation in 8. She then dotted Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Concealer in 7 under her eyes and wherever needed. To warm up the skin, Quynh applied Armani Beauty Neo Nude A-Blush in 53 to the apples, concentrating the color on the center of the cheek.

EYES:

For Richie’s eyes, Quynh started by applying Armani Beauty Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow in 45 to her inner eyelid. Then she added Armani Beauty Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow in 41 to her outer eyelid, from lash line to crease and Armani Beauty Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow in 27, to the crease of her eyes. Quynh followed up by layering Armani Beauty Eyes to Kill Stellar Eyeshadow in 5 to the middle and inner eyelid. Then she added Armani Beauty Eyes to Kill Stellar Eyeshadow in 4 to the outer corner of her eyes and smudged Beauty Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow in 27 along her bottom lash line. Quynh also smudged Armani Beauty Eyes to Kill Stellar Eyeshadow in 4 over the Eye Tint. She finished the eyes with two coats of Armani Beauty Black Ecstasy Mascara to the top and bottom lashes.

LIPS:

First, Quynh lined Richie’s lips with Armani Beauty Smooth Silk Lip Pencil in 12. Then she mixed Armani Beauty Lip Maestro in 202 and 522 to create the perfect color for Richie.