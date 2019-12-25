BITE Beauty Launches New Lip Lab in Brooklyn

Calling all lipstick lovers, or fans of BITE Beauty’s chic by-appointment SoHo outpost: a new Lip Lab by BITE Beauty has opened in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The retail store is celebrated for being where you can create a custom-made lipstick down to shade, finish, and flavor–and then name it whatever you want. You can also have the tube engraved for extra personalization. The experience starts at $60, which might sound a bit daunting for a tube of lipstick but when you think about how much money, time, and effort you’ve put into finding the perfect shade (this writer has an entire drawer full of NARS, Chanel, and Revlon colors that are nice but not quite right), it is well worth the cost.

BITE’s new 1,000 square-foot Lip Lab location boasts a new format featuring a 14-seat bar workstation complete with LED mirrors where a Color Expert will help you create your one-true-shade and perform makeup magic with an advanced-level heating and cooling technology and a high-speed blender that can mix a shade 2,500 times in just five seconds. There’s also space within the store for events, just waiting to be scouted for a birthday or bachelorette party. Dressed-up in the brand’s signature red and pink, there are lipstick-shaped motifs all over the store. Take a few Insta-perfect shots that’ll be sure to get just as many likes as the selfie you post of you in your new lipstick while you’re there.