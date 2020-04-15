Milk Makeup and the Wu-Tang Clan Raised $106,264.31

Beloved New York-based beauty brand Milk Makeup teamed up with the iconic Wu-Tang Clan to create a stunning vegan-friendly collection of lipsticks back in 2018. The four shades of lipstick were versatile, unique, and strong. The pair decided to collaborate again in an effort to support New York City during these trying times due to the outbreak and spread of coronavirus. Milk Makeup and the Wu-Tang Clan partnered to raise money for the NYC COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund that helps support the incredible first responders and healthcare workers in New York City, small businesses, displaced hourly workers, and more.

On April 10, for 24 hours, 100 percent of proceeds from all milkmakeup.com purchases were donated to the Mayor’s Fund and in just 24 hours, the site was able to donate $106,264.31.

“We are blown away by our community, who quickly came together to support this initiative in such an impactful way. Milk Makeup is so grateful to everyone who participated and to our partners the Wu-Tang Clan. Every cent counts, and every cent is going back to the Mayor’s NYC COVID-19 Emergency Fund. Thank you again to all of the brave first responders in New York and around the world,” says Tim Coolican, Milk Makeup CEO.

All shoppers who made a purchase of more than $55 on April 10 also were gifted a limited-edition Wu-Tang x Milk Makeup Lip Color product.

In addition to the impressive donation made in partnership with the Wu-Tang Clan, Milk Makeup donated $250,000 (retail value) worth of skincare products to New York City frontline responders working at hospitals across Manhattan.

You can go to nyc.gov to donate directly to the NYC COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.