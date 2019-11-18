Lady Gaga’s New Holiday Beauty Collection Dazzles

Style goddess, vocal phenomenon, award-winning actress, and one-of-a-kind beauty maven are just a few ways to describe the inimitable Lady Gaga. Gaga has evolved over the years in the spotlight, all the while showcasing how no matter what iteration of the starlet we see, we will be witnessing magic. One of Gaga’s trademarks is her elaborate makeup looks from dramatic eyeliner to sparkles galore. Her beauty line, Haus Laboratories, caters to the inner diva in everyone. With glamorous undertones, the line offers straight forward products like the Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner as well as more extravagant products like the Armor Masque No. 1 for when you want to amplify your look even further.

Gaga released her latest collection for Haus Labs in honor of the festive holiday season. Cosmic Love channels the romantic and effervescent feelings of the winter, whether you’re heading to a holiday cocktail party, a burlesque show, or a casual gift-exchange with your girlfriends. The collection includes a Sparkle Lipstick in a red metallic shade aptly called Burlesque. The creamy texture leaves your pout feeling hydrated and vibrant, with limited transfer.

The Glam Attack Metallic Créme liquid eyeshadow will stay put for hours so no matter where the evening takes you, your makeup will remain mesmerizing. There are four shades available, all with a bit of shimmer and a bit of attitude. Our favorite is the Retro shade, which is a metallic champagne color.

The last product in the Cosmic Love collection is a Haus of Angel Baby 3-Piece Set. This mini collection features a Glam Attack Liquid Shimmer Powder, RIP Lip Liner, and Le Riot Lip Gloss. The new shade for the Glam Attack Shimmer Powder is Angel Baby, a blush pink with multi-color pearl, creating a multidimensional eyeshadow pigment. The RIP Lip Liner’s new shade is Arc, a dusty rose color to match the new Ethereal shade for the Le Riot Gloss, which is a sheer pink with hints of pearl.

Cosmic Love by Haus Laboratories is available November 18 and will be sure to take your festive looks to the next level. Channel your inner Gaga.