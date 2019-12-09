Kesha Unveils Kesha Rose Beauty

International pop sensation Kesha has gone through a bit of a transformation over the years in terms of her music, but her vibrant aesthetic has always been a constant. From the artist’s colorful music videos to her bold makeup looks, there has always been a larger-than-life color palette surrounding Kesha. Today, Kesha introduced her highly anticipated cosmetics collection, available exclusively through HipDot. Kesha Rose Beauty is comprised of three hero products along with a couple of bundles and gift sets made up of the three products.

The FTW Eyeshadow Palette features 12 shades including shimmer, matte, and glitter formulas, plus a super-sized mirror for easy application. The palette boasts dramatic colors along with a few subtle neutrals, and of course, clever shade names. Think: Tik Tok, Woman, Backstabber, and Cannibal.

A set of two dual-ended waterproof liquid eyeliner pens are included in the Whatever Wherever Wands set. With four shades across the two pens, these are ideal for on-the-go touch-ups and to create a seriously glam look. The two pens are named after songs on her upcoming new album: Cowboy Blues and Stay Gold.

The last product in Kesha Rose Beauty is the Kesha Rose Lipstick & Gloss Duo, made up of a lipstick in the shade Raising Hell and a lipgloss dubbed That Bitch. The gloss features plumping ingredients as well as a color-change formula to change the shade of your lips depending on your pH levels. The lipstick is a red color with nourishing rosehip oil to avoid dry lips if you skip the gloss.

If you want all three products, we suggest going for the Kesha Rose Collectors Box which includes the entire set.