Kate Winslet Was Effortlessly Chic at The Emmys

Last night’s 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards glittered with a star-studded roster of attendees from nominees to television icons. Actress Kate Winslet won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Mare Sheehan in HBO’s Mare of Easttown. Dressed in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé black silk cady evening gown with a chiffon bust and petite bell sleeves, Winslet was a sophisticated vision on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Her hair and makeup felt effortlessly glamorous, courtesy of hair stylist Renato Campora and makeup artist Kate Lee for L’Oréal Paris. Below, the beauty experts behind Kate Winslet’s look broke down their steps for us.

HAIR BY RENATO CAMPORA FOR L’OREAL PARIS

“My inspiration [for this look] was Kate. I wanted to create an effortless and modern low bun to complement her beauty and the silhouette of her dress.”

To prep hair and create the perfect foundation for any style, begin by cleansing and conditioning hair with L’Oreal Paris EverPure Bond Strengthening Color Care Shampoo and Conditioner. Next, blow dry hair smooth using a round brush and follow using a 1.75” curling iron to create a loose wave and movement to the hair. This step is key in creating texture for a low bun. Once curled, brush through strands with fingers and pin hair back into a low bun in a spontaneous manner, leaving a few soft and loose pieces out to frame the face. To finish the look, use L’Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray all over for all-night hold that’s still soft to the touch.

Pro tip: To achieve hair color like Kate’s, opt for L’Oreal Paris Superior Preference Hair Color.

MAKEUP BY KATE LEE FOR L’OREAL PARIS

To prep the skin, start with L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Cell Renewal Midnight Serum for creating a hydrated and nourished base. For an even canvas, buff in the L’Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation and set it in place with the L’Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation-in-a-Powder on the parts of the face that tend to get oily. For some warmth, trace the periphery of the face with a matte bronzer and sweep L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Satin Blush in Amber. To add definition to the brows, fill in sparse areas with the L’Oréal Paris Brow Stylist Definer. For the eyes, line the upper lid with L’Oréal Paris Le Liner Signature in Noir Cashmere to define the lash line. Add a soft flick to the outer corner for more drama. Bolden lashes with two coats of the L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara in Blackest Black. To top off the look, apply L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Anti-Feathering Lip Liner in Bright Mocha for accentuating the lip line, lightly filling in the lip area. Apply L’Oréal Paris Infallible Pro Gloss Plump Lipgloss in Nude Twinkle for color and plumpness.