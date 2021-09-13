Jason Wu Beauty Trends From New York Fashion Week

From September 8 – 12, New York Fashion Week returned to New York City for a whirlwind of fashion, celebrities and beauty. Complete with edgy street style, epic runway shows and star-studded parties, NYFW took over the city and brought a much-needed sparkle for a few days. There were a few notable differences compared to previous years such as required vaccine cards, more approachable fashion designs and of course, stylish masks. But one thing that remained was the flawless beauty looks. Fashion designer Jason Wu debuted his namesake beauty line earlier this year and incorporated a few of his newest products (available for pre-order now) in his SS22 runway show. With skin preparation by 111SKIN and manicures from NYFW veteran Deborah Lippmann, Wu opted for a dewy complexion, bold lips and youthful eye makeup for his models. British makeup artist Diane Kendal was backstage leading the charge with Jason Wu Beauty in-hand. “For the Jason Wu SS22 show, we wanted to celebrate freedom and hope by adding radiance and life into the skin with the JWB hydrating and nourishing priming oil, while using sheer coverage foundation for an effortless skin,” she says. Kendal says the new JWB Jewel Sticks added touches of playful color and the brand’s Everyday Lip Mask was a must-have for the perfect pout as well as a pop on the eyelids. “We celebrated individualism with hints of deep plumy purples and to add an element of surprise, we finished the look with a lip mask on the deep lips and onto the lids that were garnished with color.”

Below, we broke down a few of our favorite beauty trends and skincare tips from Jason Wu so you can recreate these looks at home.

Skin by 111SKIN:

Skin Preparation Before Makeup Application: Gently press the 111SKIN Antioxidant Energising Essence into clean, dry skin to provide immediate hydration and prime the skin for the rest of the skincare routine. Apply 111SKIN Rose Gold Illuminating Eye Mask under each eye to brighten and even skin tone and then layer on 111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Lifting and Firming Face Mask to tone and tighten the skin. Leave on for20 minutes. Pat in excess serum after removing masks. Top the skin with one pump of 111SKIN Y Theorem Serum to protect and repair skin, visibly reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Finally, lock in the moisture with 111SKIN Y Theorem Day Cream to provide a protective barrier between the skin and makeup.

Eyes by Jason Wu Beauty:

Light Purple Eye: Prime the eyelids with foundation or the Wu-Prime Eyeshadow Primer. Using the new Jewel Stick, mix shades Purple Pearl, Solid White and Pink Pearl. Apply up to the crease and extend to the temple and under the eye for a more dramatic look. Apply gloss on top for added glow. The Jewel Stick (available for pre-order) is a creamy, pigmented and quick-drying eyeshadow stick that will give your lids a brilliant shine and can be easily applied and blended using your finger or brush.

Lips by Jason Wu Beauty:

Jason’s Signature Bold Red Lip: First, apply the new Stay In Line Lip Liner in the shade Hot Apple (available for pre-order). Stay in Line is a soft and creamy lip liner pencil that’s designed to fill, shape or line the lips. Infused with Vitamin-E and Jojoba Oil, Stay in Line goes on smooth and finishes matte while keeping your lips super hydrated and nourished.

Next, apply the new Honey Fluff Lip Cream in the shade Hot Apple (available for pre-order). Honey Fluff is a whipped, matte lip cream infused with Jojoba Seed Oil and Grape Seed Oil to help nourish and soften your lips. We love that this highly pigmented cream can be used on both lips and cheeks.

Finally, add the Everyday Lip Mask on top to lock-in moisture. This is a daily lip mask formulated with all natural Vitamin E, Squalane, Sunflower Seed and Jojoba Seed Oil that’ll keep your lips hydrated all day.

Photos courtesy of Jennifer Graylock for Jason Wu Beauty