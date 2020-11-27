Holiday Makeup Tips From Tatcha

Whether you are celebrating the holidays with a small family dinner or toasting over Zoom, your makeup and skincare should still be as festive as ever. While skincare has been a top priority over the last several months, the holiday season is the perfect time to experiment with a chic makeup look. “It’s all about striking the right balance. If the focal point of your makeup look is a striking red eye look, – pair it with a neutral lip color in a satin finish that highlights your natural coloring. The contrast will keep the makeup fresh and prevent it from overpowering your face,” explains Daniel Martin, Global Director of Artistry and Education at Tatcha. Martin has helped create stellar beauty looks for celebrities including Nina Dobrev, Olivia Palermo, Elisabeth Moss, Lizzy Caplan, and many other A-listers.

Below, Martin gives us some insight into his most anticipated eyeshadow trend for the holiday season, how to make sure you skin looks flawless on camera, and his top tips for how to save and protect your skin this year.

How to Select The Perfect Primer:

I like to think of complexion products, such as primer or foundation, as the last step in a skincare routine, and it’s important to use formulas that work both with your skin and the weather outside. As it gets cooler and more arid, look for emollient, oil-based moisturizers that will really feed the skin and lock-in hydration. Same goes for your primers–you want an oil-based primer that will keep hydration within the skin and act as a magnet for whatever you apply after it. Tatcha’s Silk Canvas is compatible with so many skin types, and can be used on the face along with eyes and lips. It keeps makeup in place, stops it from drying out your skin, and prevents creasing or cracking without pilling or becoming too slippery like silicone-based options. Surprise tip: it also makes makeup water-resistant and prevents transfer from face masks. Apply it as the last step in your skincare ritual.

Festive Beauty Trends to Try Now

Colorful, bold eyes. With masks now the norm, the focus has shifted from the lips to the eyes to express creativity or experiment with a different look. Metallic golds, glitter, and bold reds are especially festive. We’ll be seeing creativity and bold artistry for the holidays!

Executing a Bold Red Eyeshadow:

When it comes to matching reds to skin tones, undertones are always going to be one of the easiest ways to troubleshoot. If you’re fair skinned with a pinkish undertone, look for a cooler, ‘classic’ red with blue and purple undertones. They’ll help brighten the complexion and make teeth look whiter. If you’re medium skinned with warm undertones, look for orange-red shades to help cancel out any yellow or green tints to the skin. If you’ve got a darker complexion, bright candy apple reds and berry tones will complement the skin beautifully. That said, to me the perfect red is truly one that makes you feel like your most confident, effortless self, undertones or not.

Makeup For Virtual Holiday Celebrations:

Skip the full contoured beat and opt for lighter weight, skin-perfecting formulas that won’t clog or irritate the skin but will still give you that pore-less, satin finish on camera when paired with Zoom’s blurring filter. BB creams, primers, and a dusting of oil-absorbing powder (loose or pressed) will keep your skin looking flawless. You can instead experiment with color on your eyes and lips–it will look much more fresh and effortless.

Holiday Party Skin Preparation:

The night of a holiday party, you want to make sure your skin is prepped and primed for the night ahead. This means properly moisturizing with a heavy-but-not-too-rich cream (such as Tatcha’s The Dewy Skin Cream) to keep skin hydrated under your makeup, and using a protective, non-clogging primer that will keep your makeup in place and out of your pores like The Silk Canvas.

Post-Holiday Party Skincare:

The most important thing you can do after the party is to remember to wash your face. It may seem like a chore after a long night, but by properly cleansing and removing any makeup, you’re setting your skin up for success the next day. An oil cleanser like Tatcha’s Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil is great for this–it breaks down makeup and dirt without stripping the skin. Follow with a gentle exfoliant and a hydrating, oil-based moisturizer to help the skin reset overnight. If your skin needs additional TLC the next day, I love to apply a sheet mask for 15 minutes before starting the day. Keep it in the refrigerator for a cooling, depuffing effect that will also wake up your skin.