Roll With Guerlain This Season

Consider Guerlain’s latest launches as the equivalent of a luxurious gua sha facial in a bottle. Expanding on the brand’s famed Orchidée Impériale line, a sleeping serum and an eye-and-lip cream are joining the family in December, each equipped with a roller applicator that allows your skin to really drink in the nourishing, regenerating benefits. Give your complexion a few quick passes with the L-Roller post–product application for an intense facial massage (which helps reduce puffiness and drain lymphatic fluids).

Orchidée impériale Black Eye & Lip Cream, $580, GUERLAIN, neimanmarcus.com.