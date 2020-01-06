Get Joey King’s Golden Globes Beauty Look

Actress Joey King starred in the television series The Act in 2019, and earned a 2020 Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress – Limited Series or Television Film. The young starlet attended the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in a chic Iris Van Herpin dress, showcasing a youthful energy coupled with a sleek Hollywood glamour. King’s makeup artist Allan Avendano created a stellar beauty look for the actress, accentuating her naturally bright complexion and adding a touch of drama to her eyes. Avendano utilized Urban Decay’s new Stay Naked collection for King’s face primer, foundation, concealer, and setting spray. For King’s eye makeup, Avendano opted for Urban Decay’s tried-and-true 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil, the NAKED2 eyeshadow palette, and Urban Decay Perversion Mascara. Urban Decay products are ideal for executing a natural beauty look with a few pops of color. From the flawless Stay Naked complexion collection to the masterful NAKED2 eyeshadow palette, the brand was ideal for King’s look.

See the entire beauty breakdown for Joey King’s Golden Globes look below.

Skin Preparation:

Following King’s skincare routine, Urban Decay All Nighter Face Primer was the first step to make sure her makeup went on smooth, even and stayed on all night.

Complexion:

To even out King’s complexion Avendano used Urban Decay’s Stay Naked Weightless Liquid Foundation In 20CP. It was applied on her face with a foundation brush and used the UD Build + Blend Sponge to buff it out.

Avendano then went into specific areas that needed more coverage like under her eyes, sides of her nose, forehead and chin with Urban Decay Stay Naked Correcting Concealer in 20CP by dotting it on with the applicator and using his fingers that have been warmed up to tap it and blend into place.

To gave her face dimension, Avendano added highlighting and contouring with the Urban Decay Stay Naked Correcting Concealer in a shade lighter (10CP) on the high points of her face like her cheekbones, bridge of nose, under her brow bone, center of her forehead and chin. Tap all of that into the skin with the UD Build + Blend Sponge.

Set everything with Urban Decay The Ultimate Brush Off Loose Powder in Universal.

To add extra dimension and a flush to the cheeks, use Urban Decay Stay Naked Threesome. It gave the perfect hue of color to King’s cheeks and added depth to her complexion.

Eyes:

Avendano’s go-to product for every client is the Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion Original. He laid that into King’s eyelids before applying any eye makeup to ensure all makeup stays put and appears more vibrant.

To create her icy silver eye, Avendano used Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Cuff all over the lids and into her inner corners and buffed it out with a blending brush before it set. On the lower lash-line he used the 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Mushroom for a slightly smoked out and defined look. From the NAKED2 eye palette, he used the shade Busted to deepen and shape the outer corners into her crease for more drama.

After giving her lashes a curl, two coats on her top lash and one coat on the bottom lash of Urban Decay Perversion Mascara was applied.

Joey’s beautiful brows have become a signature beauty moment for her and Avendano enjoyed accentuating them with Urban Decay Brow Endowed in Brunette Betty. After applying the primer, he fluffed up and thickened her hairs with the color.

Lips:

To finish of this look, Avendano lined King’s lips with Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil in Maniac for definition and plumpness.

Dab Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Ex-Girlfriend all over the lips to give a natural lip-toned pout.

Final Touch:

Afterwards, set the skin with a few sprays of Urban Decay All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray in Matte.