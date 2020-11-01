Finding time to unwind and relax in ways that work for your schedule is key for your mental health and your body in general. Bobbi Brown, makeup artist and founder of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, has found her favorite self-care practices through partnering with Sunlighten. From rejuvenating the skin to embracing a few moments for yourself to simply decompress, the mPulse sauna is Brown’s must-have sanctuary. The walk-in mPulse saunas feature a patented Solocarbon 3-in-1 technology with FIR, MIR, NIR in one heater and are customizable. Brown recently had the mPulse Conquer installed in the backyard of her Hamptons home, allowing her to take advantage of the benefits whenever she can.

If installing a full walk-in sauna is not in the cards for you, Sunlighten also offers a hand-held device that features the same breakthrough LED technology as the infrared saunas, but in a more compact size. The lumiNIR is ideal for skin renewal, collagen production, and cell turnover.

Below, Brown shares the top three benefits of using the mPulse sauna.

1. Relax, Recharge, Rejuvenate

As a makeup artist, beauty expert, and health coach, Brown knows that looking good is 100% related to how you feel. And feeling good means letting down, and taking time for self-care. “My Sunlighten Sauna mPulse–it’s my sanctuary. I can sneak away for just 30 minutes a day and when I’m done I feel recharged, rejuvenated, and ready to go,” Brown adds.

2. Improve Skin Health

Brown says that the Sunlighten mPulse is great for building collagen—a study has shown that collagen and elastin (two of the most important healthy skin factors)—increased after exposure to infrared, and you can read about the full sauna skin therapy regimen here.

3. Reduce Inflammation

Sunlighten saunas provide the natural pain relief associated with infrared sauna therapy. Studies and research can be found here.