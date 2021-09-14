All Eyes Were On Billie Eilish at The Met Gala

When Grammy Award-winning artist Billie Eilish arrived at the MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday, she was the comfiest person in the room by a long shot. The “Happier Than Ever” songstress walked the red carpet in New York City donning a monochromatic black look featuring a long knit sweater, velvet skirt, chunky boots and leg warmers. While we all love a good cozy vibe, fans were curious about how the 19-year-old would arrive to the Met Gala the following day.

As a co-chair of the 2021 Met Gala and general fashion trailblazer, Eilish certainly did not disappoint in a pale pink custom-made Oscar de la Renta gown and Cartier diamonds. As a vegan and adamant animal rights activist, Eilish agreed to wear Oscar de la Renta so long as the brand adopted a completely anti-fur stance in its fashion designs. The label agreed and Eilish took to Instagram to express her gratitude. To complement the dramatic gown and glittery jewels, makeup artist Rob Rumsey opted for a retro makeup aesthetic with a signature Billie edge. “The inspiration behind Billie’s makeup look was old Hollywood glamour meets rockstar. We paired a rich, smoldering smokey eye and a nude lip with an illuminating highlighter for the ultimate Hollywood glass-like glow,” Rumsey says. Using skincare from BYBI and Charlotte Tilbury’s new Super Nudes Collection, Rumsey created a Met Gala-worthy glow that we can’t wait to try at home. Below, we broke down the look.

Skin Preparation by BYBI:

Start with Swipe Clean to prep, clean and moisturize the skin and give a fresh, clean base. It’s the perfect gentle yet effective oil cleanser + makeup remover that melts away dirt, grime, SPF and stubborn makeup without leaving a greasy film or irritating skin. Spritz on Mega Mist as a refreshing and hydrating moment to leave the skin plump, dewy and bouncy. Next, mix 2 drops of Strawberry Booster into the C-Caf Cream and massage into the face and neck to brighten and hydrate while reducing any puffiness. For the eyes, apply Bright Eyed to visibly plump and illuminate the delicate skin around the eye area by tapping around the eye area with your ring finger. The light-reflecting, sustainably sourced peach mica counteracts the appearance of dark circles and shadowy lids. To prep the lips, start with Buffer Lip Scrub to buff away dry, chapped skin and finish with Babe Balm for mega hydration and saturation.

Makeup Using Charlotte Tilbury: