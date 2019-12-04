Here’s How to Glow Like Camila Mendes

Achieving an effortless glow is not always as effortless as it seems. From the seemingly endless number of serums, moisturizers, tints, and foundations to choose from, it can actually be quite the struggle to find the perfect combination of products for your skin. Riverdale actress Camila Mendes maintains a stunning complexion shown through her candid Instagram account, and has recently let her fans in on all of her beauty secrets!

Mendes posted a video highlighting her beauty routine using Korean skincare brand Whal Myung and clean cosmetics line ILIA Beauty. “Whal Myung was introduced to me by Prabal Gurung, who took me to the Met last year and I feel like every time I work with him, he always sends me Whal Myung products, so that’s how I heard of them and I’ve fallen in love,” Mendes says of the Korean skincare brand. Of the ILIA Beauty product she uses the most, the starlet says, ”I’m using a lot of the ILIA products but, listen, when you find what works, you just stick to it.”

If you’re looking to heat up your winter skincare process, look no further. Mendes raves about five products in particular, making her routine simple and to-the-point. Check out her go-to beauty products below.

1. Whal Myung Inner Glow Moisturizing Serum

This Inner Glow Moisturizing Serum from Whal Myung is made with a 122-year-old formula from the original Whal Myung Su. With 11 medicinal herbs, this serum boasts skin-fortifying ingredients that offer an instant boost in radiance and hydration. The lightweight gel is infused with highly concentrated Hyaluronic Acid that is perfect for those dry winter days.

Inner Glow Moisturizing Serum, $60, WHAL MYUNG, nordstrom.com.

2. Prime: ILIA True Skin Radiant Priming Serum

This primer is an ideal balance between makeup and skincare. Apply for the perfect foundation for your makeup application while simultaneously soothing and moisturizing your skin.

True Skin Radiant Priming Serum, $52, ILIA BEAUTY, iliabeauty.com.

3. Cover: ILIA True Skin Serum Foundation

After applying serum and primer, this foundation will go on weightlessly and powerfully to deliver a flawless finish. The aloe leaf, reship, and Marla oils will help even skin’s tone and minimize the appearance of your pores.

True Skin Serum Foundation, $54, ILIA BEAUTY, iliabeauty.com.

4. Conceal: ILIA True Skin Serum Concealer

This creamy concealer is perfect for days after a long holiday party. Enriched with stabilized vitamin C, your skin will feel nourished and firm. Cover up any dark circles or discoloration and reveal a bright face.

True Skin Serum Concealer, $30, ILIA BEAUTY, iliabeauty.com.

5. Eyes & Cheek: ILIA Multi-Stick in A Fine Romance

Use this Multi-Stick in A Fine Romance shade for an easy-to-wear blush, lip stain, or eyeshadow. The formula offers a satin finish to give skin a luminous and natural finish. Apply with ILIA Beauty’s Perfecting Buff Brush or with your fingers.

True Skin Serum Foundation, $34, ILIA BEAUTY, iliabeauty.com.