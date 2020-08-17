Meet Apostrophe, The Selfie-Approved Prescription Skincare Company

These days, we’re confronted with seeing ourselves on camera and through screens more than ever. With this comes an inevitable self-scrutiny that has led to a surge in telemedicine and teledermatology beyond what anyone could have imagined even six months ago. To that end, affordable prescription skincare company Apostrophe now offers online consultations. Users simply upload photos of their face and answer a series of medical questions. These are forwarded to a member of their team of board-certified dermatologists, who review the data and craft an individualized treatment plan for each patient—usually within two days.

Having the luxury of setting your own schedule and not having to take off from work is what sets the experience apart. “This has really opened people up to the idea of teledermatology,” explains Apostrophe’s medical director Dr. Aimee Paik.

Acne, wrinkles and hyperpigmentation are common skin ailments—fine lines and wrinkles are treated with tretinoin, a Vitamin A derivative. To target hyperpigmentation often caused by chronic UV damage, Apostrophe’s newest treatment was brought to market last month. It is based around high levels of hydroquinone, which Paik defines as “the gold standard lightening agent to help address dark spots.” To even your skin tone, the formulation helps manage several hyperpigmentation disorders, be it dark spots left by acne, sun or age-related splotches as well as melasma.

Simply put, “we want to make dermatology care at Apostrophe equal or better to in-office care by a dermatologist for the conditions that we treat,” says Paik, Given all the conveniences of this treatment modality, consider our interest piqued.