Christopher John Rogers Made His NYFW Debut

A runway presentation at New York Fashion Week revolves around a designer’s entire vision, from the fashion to the makeup to the hair. For 25-year-old designer Christopher John Rogers, the vision was pretty visionary. As one of the 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, there was much buzz before Rogers made his debut at NYFW, but no one could have predicated just how impressive his dreamily dramatic spring/summer 2020 showing was. Garnering a standing ovation from the audience that included Diane Von Furstenburg, Fern Mallis, and other celebs, Rogers proved that he knows exactly how to put on a show from top to bottom. The fashions and the attitude each and every model served were seriously to die for but the hair was what punctuated each look.

Naeemah LaFond, Global Artistic Director of amika, the rebellious Brooklyn-based hair brand, served as the lead stylist. LaFond drew inspiration from “a circus-meets-alien-meets-medieval vibe” and the result was unreal. Throughout the 35 runway looks, the hair styles seemed to become more and more dramatic as the SS20 show went. LaFond says she put a major emphasis on embracing texture, volume, and height for each model.

See below for the complete breakdown of amika’s hair for Christopher John Rogers.

1. Prep hair with Blockade Heat Defense Serum. Section hair into four sections: top, one on each side, and a large back section. The sections should then be styled as follows:

– Back section – crimped

– Side sections – tail comb set

– Top section – flat wrap alternating sections with the tapered 19mm barrel from The Chameleon Interchangeable Curling Kit

2. Spray Perk Up Dry Shampoo throughout the roots. Brush out the back section and then the sides—leaving some defined curl at the hairline.

3. Finger comb the top section up and away, and backcomb the roots all over and spray with Headstrong Intense Hold Hairspray.

4. Pin hair cushions above the ears. In layers, pin the backcombed hair over the cushions to conceal them. The last layer should be softly pinned and sculpted up to conceal pins to look like they’re staying up on their own.

5. Finger comb the front and side sections. Pin up and back to create the triangular shape.

6. Spray the look with Headstrong Intense Hold Hairspray. The front middle section should be sprayed up and back—making sure to maintain the curl pattern. Make sure that the ends are imperfect and not creating any strong lines.