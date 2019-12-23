Recreate Adria Arjona’s Red Carpet Makeup Look

Looking red carpet-ready takes a special know-how. Not all foundations and lipsticks will produce the same effortless look that we see on celebrities. But, Hollywood darlings don’t beautify themselves totally alone–they typically have makeup artists to help them achieve that flawless finish. We’re here to spill the BTS pre-carpet secrets from Adria Arjona‘s own MUA, Carola Gonzalez, on what they used to create Arjona’s makeup look for the premiere of her film, 6 Underground.

Pulling from Giorgio Armani Beauty, Gonzalez used the brand’s tried-and-true Luminous Silk Foundation ($64). Loved for its silky, sheer formula, the foundation is a favorite of just about every makeup artist, due to its skin-like finish. On Arjona, the foundation allowed her freckles and moles peer through, while still making her skin look flushed and even.

Gonzalez applied Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick ($38), Armani’s velvet-matte lip stain, in the shade Drama Red for a bright, striking lip.

Finishing up with a lash-heavy eye, the makeup was classic old Hollywood glamour meets today’s popular no-makeup-makeup look, and is able to be completely recreated using the products above.