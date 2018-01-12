Veneto, a region known for its luscious landscape stretching from Venice to the Dolomites, is a dream destination, offering with plenty of flowing Prosecco without the crowds of Tuscany.

Where to Stay:

Fairytale-esque but full of modern-day comforts is the beautiful Borgoluce – an Italian villa-style bed and breakfast and luxe agro-tourism destination. In addition to fine buffalo mozzarella and charcuterie, this sustainable farm estate cultivates Prosecco grapes – and encourages you to bring a bottle down to the natural swimming pool adjacent to its two farmhouses. There, take in views of the Treviso hills and majestic San Salvatore castle.

Equally authentic lodging alternatives include Albergo Al Sole, a 16th century villa recently brought back to life after a five-year restoration, and Agriturismo Due Carpini in the town of Valdobbiadene outside Treviso, within walking distance of several vineyards and Silas Ristorante (more on that below).

What to See:

When in the Prosecco capitol, the vineyards are the main attraction – especially given the region’s mix of age-old traditions with new technologies. Casa Paladin has developed the WineZERO project, which monitors emissions of energy, water and CO2 and calculates the winery’s total carbon footprint. Meanwhile, San Simone vineyard has produced Prosecco for more than 100 years, offering an intimate, one-on-one tasting experience – often with the owners themselves. But for something truly different, head to Casa Belfi to try col foldo or “with sediment,” the original style of Prosecco, which omits modern-day processes such secondary fermentation.

Where to Shop:

Step into one of the finest cheese-making facilities in Northern Italy at PER. A cheese bar, specialty foods shop and restaurant, it offers a range of basement-aged cheeses, plus 32 Via de Birrai, one of the country’s fastest growing craft beers, to wash it all down. Nearby, Da Ponte makes and sells grappa di Prosecco, obtained form the skin of the glera grape. In the city center of Treviso, catch a centuries-old fish market stocked with catches of the day from area fishermen.

Where to Eat:

Salis Ristorante is one of the best in the region, with incredibly fresh and innovative dishes made by a team of female chefs. Overlooking the hilly vineyards of Cartizze, the restaurant offers views of one of the most famous and revered microclimates for producing Prosecco.

As legend has it, the kitchen at stalwart guesthouse and winery Gambrinus has operated continuously since 1847 – so they’ve had plenty of time to mastering the classics. Walk in the footsteps of Venetian nobility by sitting among the property’s old oak trees before imbibing the famous ruby red Elisir Gambrinus – delicious as a spritz for an apertivo or on its own as a digestif.