The technology in the Defy Lab watch, unveiled today by Zenith’s 21st century Defy Lab, will put your Apple Watch to shame. At a press conference today at Zenith’s headquarters in Le Locle, Switzerland, CEO Julien Tornare and Guy Sémon, CEO of LVMH’s Watch Division gave a keynote outlining the watch’s groundbreaking engineering, which replaces time-honored watch construction techniques with new innovation. The watch’s oscillator, made of monocrystalline silicon (with details finer than a human hair), replaces the sprung balance principle, which was been used since 1675. The release ticks at an impressive frequency of 15 hertz, and is endowed with an almost 60-hour power reserve – more than 10 percent above than that of previous models. The Defy Lab is also the first watch to come with a case made from aeronith, an extremely light aluminum composite material recently developed by Hublot.

Main Image: Courtesy of Zenith