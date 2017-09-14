DuJour Navigation

Zenith’s 21st Century Defy Lab Watch is Must-Have Wearable Tech

The brand’s ongoing quest for innovation and high precision continues with its latest release

Written by Atalie Gimmel

The technology in the Defy Lab watch, unveiled today by Zenith’s 21st century Defy Lab, will put your Apple Watch to shame. At a press conference today at Zenith’s headquarters in Le Locle, Switzerland, CEO Julien Tornare and Guy Sémon, CEO of LVMH’s Watch Division gave a keynote outlining the watch’s groundbreaking engineering, which replaces time-honored watch construction techniques with new innovation. The watch’s oscillator, made of monocrystalline silicon (with details finer than a human hair), replaces the sprung balance principle, which was been used since 1675. The release ticks at an impressive frequency of 15 hertz, and is endowed with an almost 60-hour power reserve – more than 10 percent above than that of previous models. The Defy Lab is also the first watch to come with a case made from aeronith, an extremely light aluminum composite material recently developed by Hublot.

Main Image: Courtesy of Zenith

