Z Zegna Does Glam On The Go

“Wool” and “washability” seldom go together, so when the tailors at Italian fashion house Z Zegna came up with a machine-washable suit, we were all ears. The brand’s Techmerino Wash & Go suit is made of treated merino wool, meaning it’s just as soft as it is easy to launder at home. Engineered to maintain softness, garment shape and body temperature, the suit is crafted with wool that’s harvested sustainably and biodegradable-certified. Grab it in a new range of winter-appropriate fabrics, including grey mélange and pied de poule flannel, and throw it on after a quick wash or iron it for a more refined air.