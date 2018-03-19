View the gallery

With its design-on-demand business model, Moda Operandi has proven that disruption is attractive to the fashion industry. This season, the e-commerce platform welcomed Prada and Off-White to its designer portfolio, demonstrating that both legacy brands and relative newcomers are striving to provide consumers with ripped-from-the-runway access.

Following a presentation in Milan in February, Prada’s ready-to-wear collection will be available on Moda Operandi starting today. With feminine silhouettes and a rave-inspired neon palette, the collection perfectly reflects Prada’s trademark blend of classic and modern. Case in point: a series of dresses that conjure 1920s glamour with, rather than traditional sequins, synthetic neon frills.

Like it did during Fashion Week, the collection is bound to make an impression on Moda Operandi’s Trunkshow feature, which allows you to pre-order runway looks months before they hit shelves. After all, what is more enticing than a frilly neon number sauntering down the digital runway? The aesthetic offers a unique spin on the current sequins trend currently all over Moda Operandi’s FW18 offerings—which you can get in on thanks to its unique on-demand design.

For a look at Prada’s most dazzling, as well as some more classic interpretations of the sequins trend, tap through the gallery.

Main image: Neon Fringe Dress, Prada (photo: © Moda Operandi)