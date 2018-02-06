View the gallery

On Monday, February 5th Todd Snyder presented his Fall 2018 collection at New York Fashion Week: Men’s, and this season Snyder took us to class—think: “Jocks and Nerds” with a nod to the outlaw tailor, Brit Tommy Nutter.

The collection meant to embrace a “smart slacker vibe” that’s part aesthete, part athlete, and part Savile Row rebel. The line is riddled with structured cuts in tweed, wool and corduroy, all of which have been given a touch of streetwear in shades of olive, brown, camel and aubergine mingle with pops of bad boy prep: varsity red, Oxford pink, and bottle green. Models wore custom Tricker’s platform Chelsea boots and Moscot opticals—both of which fed into the collection’s back-to-school vision. The Todd Snyder + Timex MS1 Maritime Sport watch also made its debut; it’s the first original design in the pair’s long running collaboration.

And while this particular front row was a sight to behold in itself—Bravo’s Andy Cohen, for example, buddied up in between The Daily Show’s Hasan Minhaj and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’s Darren Criss—it was the young and relentless trumpet player Keyon Harrold who truly stole the show. Grammy-winning artist Harrold and his band fused together jazz, classical, blues, hip hop and rock to form one cohesive, transcending performance during the show. As this season’s sea of tweed and elevated collegiate staples graced the runway, not one foot was left untapped; not one person seemed too ‘cool for school’ when it came to complete immersion into Snyder’s Fall 2018 semester.

Main Image: Maria Valentina