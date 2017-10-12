In the latest for brands who have fully embraced the shift to sustainability, Theory—known for its timeless, high quality clothes—has just announced its new environmental initiative: Good Wool.

The Good Wool collection consists of lightweight, breathable wool with fibers sourced from a family-owned farm in Tasmania, Australia (a place known for its ethically grown wool). Each piece was also made at an environmentally-minded mill and manufacturing facility in Italy. Good Wool is also unique in that it features clothes with biodegradable lining, recycled paper hang-tags and buttons made from nuts.

Before this collection, the brand had also proven its commitment to a more sustainable future in regards to its shipping protocols, manufacturing processes, store design and company operations. In a release, the brand describes the driving force behind its environmentally-friendly products as being driven by “the negative impact fashion production and retail distribution can have on the environment.” Because of this push, half of the raw materials used by Theory are expected to be partially or fully sustainable by 2020.

Eco-friendly fashion connoisseurs are sure to love this collection, which is available for purchase starting today and is sold exclusively at all Theory stores, Theory.com and Nordstrom.