After much buzz and speculation, the Louis Vuitton x Supreme collection has been formally announced and debuted on the runway of Louis Vuitton’s 2017 Paris Men’s Fashion Week show.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about the potential collaboration. Rumors have been swirling about a connection between the cult-classic streetwear brand and luxury icon. Rumors, that is, and one quickly-deleted Instagram post by Louis Vuitton Artistic Director Kim Jones. The partnership is significant for the contemporary streetwear movement that has grown exponentially over the years, Supreme being at the helm of it all. Founded by James Jebbia in 1994, the brand is also no stranger to the world of luxury collaborations. Having done work with the likes of Damien Hirst and Roy Lichtenstein, Supreme manages to maintain its notorious cult-like following, which explains the endless queues that sometimes pop up outside of the shop’s Soho location in NYC.

Now for Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2017 Men’s Collection, Jones has created a line inspired by New York City which features a handful of co-branded pieces with Supreme. As Jones told WWD, “You can’t have the conversation of New York men’s wear without Supreme right now, because it’s such a massive global phenomenon.”

Click through to see pieces from the collaboration ahead of the June 17th debut at select Louis Vuitton stores.

Main image: Harley Weir, Twitter.com.