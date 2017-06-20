If you’ve spent today having to remind yourself that it’s only Tuesday—re: brain that’s somehow convinced me it’s Thursday—we’ve got news to help lighten the weight of the week: Stuart Weitzman just launched a shoppable version of their Pre-Fall 2017 look book today, meaning you can shop it right now.

Featuring embroidered velvet loafers and booties, pearl-studded sneakers and flats and (because, hello, we are talking about Stuart Weitzman) over-the-knee suede boots, the collection exudes elegance and style, or, just about every look we’re going to achieve this coming Fall.

So yes, we know summer basically just started. But if we had to pick just one reason to want to hit fast forward to fall, this would be it.