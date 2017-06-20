DuJour Navigation

You Can Now Buy Stuart Weitzman’s Pre-Fall 2017 Collection

Summer is just getting started, but the brand just surprised us all with the perfect (shoppable) drop for fall

Written by Atalie Gimmel

If you’ve spent today having to remind yourself that it’s only Tuesday—re: brain that’s somehow convinced me it’s Thursday—we’ve got news to help lighten the weight of the week: Stuart Weitzman just launched a shoppable version of their Pre-Fall 2017 look book today, meaning you can shop it right now.

Left to right: Pearlbacari Bootie, $575; Chicpearl Flat, $398

Featuring embroidered velvet loafers and booties, pearl-studded sneakers and flats and (because, hello, we are talking about Stuart Weitzman) over-the-knee suede boots, the collection exudes elegance and style, or, just about every look we’re going to achieve this coming Fall. 

So yes, we know summer basically just started. But if we had to pick just one reason to want to hit fast forward to fall, this would be it.

