Stuart Weitzman Launches Dare to Daryl

In honor of Stuart Weitzman’s first-ever vintage-inspired sneaker launch, the DARYL, a limited-edition customization program will take place in stores and online, as well as a DARE TO DARYL pop-up store at the brand’s New York SoHo boutique.

The SW sneaker designs encourage self-celebration in every step of the day. Incorporating all of the classic Stuart Weitzman designs from the SW star logo hardware on the tongue to the SW logo on the back counter, the low-top luxe sneaker styles are made for any occasion. Along with new bold colors and prints, SW is introducing a new icon with these kicks: a graphic W motif with a subtle scalloped detail on both sides.

The weekend-long DARYL takeover will take place at 118 Spring Street from Friday, August 16 until Sunday, August 18. The Stuart Weitzman SoHo boutique will be your ideal destination to be immersed in the world of sneakers and mix and match 13 sneaker styles with 10 unique lace options. The laces are crafted from Italian leather, denim or custom-printed silk with the SW logo designed by luxury shoelace brand AGLIT ITALY.

To top off the iconic weekend takeover, an SW x Van Leeuwen ice cream truck will serve 13 flavors inspired by the bold color palette of the DARYL, and there will be complimentary shoe art by female artists who will illustrate hand drawn graphics onto the sneaker for an added personal touch.

Stuart Weitzman brought the DARLY to life ahead of the New York City takeover with a unique campaign video starring a skateboarder and dancer moving in their own effortless ways. The duo play off each other’s energy while empowering each other to take fearless steps in their DARYL sneakers.

Click here for more information on the launch of Dare To Daryl and see below for details on how to design your own DARYL sneaker this weekend.

When: August 16 – August 18

Where: 118 Spring St, New York, NY 10012