Listen in Style With New Colorways From Urbanears

If you’re anything like me, headphones are a necessary accessory for any occasion. From commuting to work and tuning in to Maggie Rogers instead of the mariachi band’s early morning subway performance to relaxing poolside with a podcast on, my headphones go everywhere with me. Any audiophile will tell you that there are three key aspects to look for when investing in a pair of headphones: comfort, style, and functionality. Swedish audio lifestyle brand Urbanears hits all the marks with their Plattan 2 Bluetooth headphones. Being cord-free for 30+ hours is a dream come true, and the collapsible design allows you to easily fit a pair in your bag if you ever decide to take them off. The full-spectrum sound experience enhances any new song, podcast, or random YouTube video you’ve stumbled upon and the built-in mic is perfect for when you’re on-the-go and need to take a call.

The Plattan 2 Bluetooth headphones are currently available in chic shades including Dark Grey, Black, True White, Tomato, and Indigo. On September 25, the fall collection will be available with three brand new, limited-edition colorways. The glossy Cherry Brown is an eclectic neutral that will match most ensembles, and add a little pop at the same time. Paper Beige is a super sophisticated shade that will showcase your classy side, while maintaining your cool edge. The Icon Blue is a vibrant colorway that will make a bold fashion statement and allow you to express your personal style in the brightest way.

With a minimalist design and unparalleled comfort, the Plattan 2 Bluetooth headphones should definitely already be around your neck, over your ears, or at least in your bag but, with these three new colors, we are ready to add another pair to our lineup.

Plattan 2 Bluetooth Fall Collection is available in store on September 25, 2019 for $99 each.