Before founding her shoewear brand Seven All Around, Heesung Choi had already left a considerable footprint on contemporary women’s fashion as the former head of womenswear at Belstaff, Rag & Bone and, most recently, Public School. Throughout her years in the business, one thing stuck out to Choi: the desire for both chicness and comfort. Now, with her minimal, expertly crafted shoes launched earlier this year, Choi is poised to be on every fashion-forward foot this season.

Choi’s eye for comfort-friendly and often sustainable materials shines through in Seven All Around’s debut collection. “The idea was to give comfort to chic, modern women who want to look good while always moving around,” she says of the collection, which consists of three styles—the N° 28 Chelsea boot, N° 33 platform bootie, and N° 7 sandal. Thanks to cushiony elements, like the sandal’s ankle straps made of Japanese satin and the surprisingly lightweight platform’s elastic insert, the shoes add height without those dreaded blisters.

Perhaps the most comforable of all is the Chelsea boot—a staple in any fashion maven’s closet these days. Made of sustainable Italian calfskin and embossed leather, the N° 28 features an elastic band in lieu of zippers or buckles. Despite its classic silhouette, the “sock-sneaker” vibe is one Choi says we’ll see more of in footwear’s future. “I personally like to be a little more futuristic,” she says. “Shoes will become a part of your body, almost like a skin. I don’t see the type of shoe as a limitation. Each piece will be stylish, but the functionality will be much more like this.”