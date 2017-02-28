On the day of Dior’s 2017 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear fashion show, creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s debut struck a chord with the fashion crowd. As Dior’s first female captain, Chiuri played heavily into images of female strength: models were sent down the runway in gowns paired with tennis shoes and suits tailored to perfection. Most famously, though, Chiuri paired a flowing deep blue skirt, embellished with the kind of artisanship you’d expect from the maison, with a simple white shirt that read “We Should All Be Feminists.”

The shirt has garnered significant popularity since its debut, so much so that fashion darlings like Chiara Ferragni, as well as Dior ambassadors like Jennifer Lawrence and Natalie Portman have been seen wearing it. And now the shirt – bearing the quote inspired by an essay and TED talk by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie – will be further championed by one of its biggest fans, Rihanna.

As part of a larger push to debut Chiuri’s collection, Dior will partner with brand ambassador Rihanna’s the Clara Lionel Foundation to provide the nonprofit with a percentage of proceeds from each T-shirt bearing the “We Should All Be Feminists” slogan, until May 15. The shirts are priced at $550 and will be available at Dior boutiques, on Dior.com, and in each of the 15 pop-ups reportedly set to open within the next few weeks, according to WWD. The initiative also includes a partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue, featuring a display on all 16 of the New York location’s windows and a limited edition version of the t-shirt in black.

Main Image: Pinterest.com