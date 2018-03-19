In the new Piaget campaign shot on location at Casa Kaya in Ibiza, Doutzen Kroes vamps under a twilit sky. Shot in Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott’s high-gloss style, Kroes is seen enjoying a poolside moment overlooking the ocean—dripping in Piaget jewels.

“Freedom is such an important value to me and one I share with Piaget,” Kroes says. “Whether freedom of thought, style or expression, this value has been magnificently brought to life through the lens of Mert and Marcus, as a woman free to be herself and express herself in her own unforgettable magical paradise.”

With the Piaget woman in mind, Mert and Marcus have captured someone who is beautiful, luminous and feminine. “Mert and Marcus’s bold approach to their art mirrors Piaget’s own free spirit and desire to always surpass itself with daring creativity,” says Chabi Nouri, Piaget CEO.

Through the lens of the dynamic photographic duo, this new campaign is a celebration of life lived to the fullest in one of the most unforgettable places in the world. In their words: “We have been big fans of their audacious design and heritage for years. Working under the sun with Doutzen and Piaget was magical. Ibiza is also such a special place to us; there could not be a better fit for this campaign.”

Main image: Mert & Marcus