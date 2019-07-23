The Name’s Brown, Orlebar Brown

From the moment that Daniel Craig stretched out by the pool wearing a pair of baby blue Orlebar Brown swim trunks in Skyfall, a perfect partnership was born. Fast-forward to July 2018, and the union between these two juggernauts of British style was cemented in the form of a series of limited edition Bond swim shorts.

Now, another year on, this collaboration has evolved into a full-range capsule collection. Featuring an expanded offering of swimwear as well as polo shirts, jackets, espadrilles, and one particularly iconic robe, all referencing outfits worn by some of the most indelible 007s in film history, Orlebar Brown’s new line manages to pay homage to this larger-than-life character while creating a distinctly modern take on must-have summer styles.