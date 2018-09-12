See Pamella Roland’s Whimsical SS19 Show

View the gallery

Socialites and fashion tastemakers accrued this New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 Studios to witness a collection of whimsical beauty at Pamella Roland’s Spring/Summer 2019 runway show. Roland’s signature evening wear display is an evolution from past collections, while incorporating nature-inspired elements along with sleek and modern shapes as well.

Roland said of her Resort 2019 collection presented in June 2018, “The season is inspired by the colorful nature of one of my favorite travel destinations, the Bahamas. We channeled the aura of the islands by using color and tropical flowers in the fabric, embroideries and prints.” Now, for Spring/Summer 2019, Roland expresses a similar inspiration, that of the atmosphere of Bali. As always, we see bold hues with a strong jewel tone presence, but this season also plays with neon colors threaded throughout.

Bali’s modern architecture reveals itself in angular shapes while flowing fabric and floral patterns stem from Bali’s natural scenery. For Roland, her collections are glamorous yet not too avant-garde, and this presentation shows just that. The balance of bold silhouettes and hues with the subdued allows for versatility in occasion and wearer. As always, Roland’s femme styles represent iconic global fashion.

The collection also includes intricate details like 3D cut feather flowers, colorful ostrich feathers, ombré signature sequins and mixed-element embellishments. It’s never a dull moment, or color at Pamella Roland’s runway shows. Click through the gallery above to see the tranquil elegance of Pamella Roland’s Spring/Summer 2019 runway show.

Credits:

Makeup: Rick DiCecca, Global Makeup Artist for Artistry by Amway

Hair: Allie Webb, DryBar

Nails: Pattie Yankee

Casting: Elliot Foote of Elliot Foot Casting

Music: Javier Peral

Lighting: Prospect Lighting

Production: PSA Creative

Runway Photography: Dan Lecca

Front of House Photography: Madison Mcgaw, BFA

Jewelry: Chopard

Main image: Tessa Hilton, Pamella Roland, Nicky Hilton

Courtesy of Madison Mcgaw, BFA