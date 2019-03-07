Shop Louis Vuitton’s New Leather Goods For Men

Go bold or go home. That’s the theme of Louis Vuitton’s new leather goods collection for men, called Taïgarama. Signature Taïga leather is paired with chic LV Monogram canvas to create a modern, masculine travel collection in a range of cheery colors. Expect the same classic styles, like the Keepall, Discovery Backpack, Outdoor Bumbag, Messenger Bag, as well as Horizon 50 Rolling Luggage, in vibrant shades of Pacific blue, Antarctica white, Amazon green, Bahia yellow, and monogram eclipse.

The line will offer a new “casual” energy that is inspired by Louis Vuitton’s iconic love of travel and innate spirit. This “casual” energy can be seen in new, contemporary shapes, a graphic mix of materials and really, the sophisticated style of Taïga leather. From pops of vibrant color to sporty shapes, the Taïgarama line is youthful and chic.

The Taïgarama line will be available from March 22 in Louis Vuitton stores and on louisvuitton.com.