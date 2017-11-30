Through December 12th, Max Mara is hosting an exhibit in Seoul, South Korea at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza, which was designed by renowned architect Zaha Hadid. It includes seven themed-rooms, which feature garments, sounds, memorabilia, and interactive features that represent the brand’s history, spanning over 60 years.

In 2006, the Coats! exhibition was first displayed in Berlin, followed by stops in Tokyo (2007), Beijing (2009), Moscow (2011) and now, Seoul. The current exhibit was designed by Studio MIGLIORE+SERVETTO ARCHITECTS, and it is housed inside a dome inspired by the utopian architecture of Étienne-Louis Boullée.

Over 90 coats and archival items are on display in the exhibit, which is in partnership with installation mapping artist, Yiyun Kang. The Max Mara coats on display are from the 1950s through present-day, including the classic 101801 style.