View the gallery

Master & Dynamic is no stranger to groundbreaking design, so it’s no surprise that the pillars of the sound industry have paired up with the iconic Bloomingdale’s for a collaboration fit for the retailer’s esteemed window presentation.

Now through February 6, 2017 a collection of one-off headphones, designed by the likes of Billy Reid, Eidos, John Varvatos, Michael Kors, Rag & Bone, Polo Ralph Lauren, Theory and Todd Snyder will be on display in the windows of Bloomingdale’s 59th Street windows. The designers have customized Master & Dynamic’s MH40 Over-Ear model headphones in what Justin Berkowitz, Bloomingdales men’s fashion director told WWD he saw as, “a way to partner that felt more about fashion than technology.” The headphones were made using material from the brands’ spring collections and each, and is clear, present a clear distinction in terms of how every designer chose to interpret the collaboration. Take a look at each work of art and see for yourself!

Main image: Master & Dynamic