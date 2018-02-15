ICYMI: February 16th, 2018 marks the Chinese New Year and the Year of the Dog—a time deeply rooted in tradition, celebration, and most importantly: good luck. This holiday marks the perfect opportunity to manifest good fortune in your life by doing a number of fun (and productive) things; good luck charms include everything from watching a fireworks display, gifting red envelopes of money, decorating with red lanterns, and spring cleaning.

But aside from finally creating space for your favorite spring florals, consider prioritizing a handful of ‘lucky red’ additions for your athleisure portfolio.

Lululemon’s newest “Practice Takes Practice” collection celebrates traditional elements of the New Year Festival and Chinese culture with a deep red hue and detailed floral artwork. In Chinese tradition, the color red symbolizes good fortune and joy for the Lunar New Year, as most often found in traditional red pockets and gifting during the festival. And flowers like magnolias, peonies, plum and lily blossoms are prominent symbols in Chinese culture and art.

Each piece featuring this new print is designed with training in mind, from the new Sweat Times Bra ($58 USD) to Lulu-favorites like the Train Times Pant ($98 USD), Fast and Free 7/8 Tight ($128 USD), Wunder Under High Rise Tight ($98 USD) and Hotty Hot Short ($58 USD). The entire collection is available now at lululemon stores worldwide and online.



