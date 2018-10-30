Get Personal With Louis Vuitton

The renowned Italian fashion brand Louis Vuitton has recently unveiled a special opportunity for men to customize specific items. Available at the New York Fifth Avenue and Los Angeles Rodeo Drive outposts, the “Now Yours” program offers customers a chance to personalize the iconic Run Away sneakers along with the men’s Ready-to-Wear staple items. While Louis Vuitton has a signature aesthetic and a celebrated appeal, the brand also prides itself on its innovation and ability to stay ahead of trends. Personalization is beginning to take the world of luxury fashion by storm, allowing consumers to add their own distinct touches to items, making them truly one-of-a-kind.

The personalized “Now Yours” Run Away sneakers will be available in three versions: full calf leather, full alligator or a mix of alligator and calf leather. From there, men can select thirteen different areas of the show to be personalized. These areas include the heel, sole, laces and tongue. With nine color options available, including navy, vibrant red, orange, sunny yellow, bright purple, cognac, pure black, and white, each shoe can exude a man’s distinct personal style. Additionally, the canvas options include Monogram, Monogram Eclipse, Monogram White, and Damier Graphite.

Arguably one of the most special touches is being able to add your initials hot-stamped on the heel or placed on the side of the sneaker. Finally, choose to include the Louis Vuitton signature stripes on the side for an added hint of luxury. Clearly, the possibilities as far as design go are nearly endless.

The brand currently offers personalization options for various leather goods and travel items, but the new men’s program simply proves that the house is able to evolve while maintaining their signature style, no matter what the item is. The Run Away sneaker and a selection of Ready-to-Wear options will be available in coordination with the “Now Yours” men’s program.

All of the “Now Yours” Run Away sneakers are crafted in Louis Vuitton’s workshop in Fiesso, Italy.