Exotic Style Experimentation

Louis Vuitton has ventured into pearlized surfaces, gilding, and even hand-painting their bags, but this season’s experimentation pays homage to tried-and-true methods. Inspired by various Japanese finishing methods, reptilian hides are given a colorful makeover. The brand’s take on the indigo-dyeing method of shibori emulates the effect of light play on water; while its raku treatment mimics the cracked glaze of Japanese pottery, bringing even more dimension to the exotic skins; and its bags sporting a shou-sugi-ban finish evoke the charred edges of Japanese timber preserved with fire.