With the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which took place last week at a Shanghai superdome and aired on CBS Tuesday night, still reverberating, lingerie brand Else’s emphasis on individual craftsmanship and fine fabrics offers an antidote to the former’s pyrotechnics and pratfalls. For its new campaign, the family-run, Istanbul-based atelier tapped Tali Lennox, daughter of Brit-pop icon Annie Lennox.

In these exclusive photos, shot by Lennox’s best friend and photographer Britt Lucas, the model-turned-painter luxuriates at the Madonna Inn – a Rococo-ish cult motel located in San Luis Obispo, California. The 50s-era landmark is a fitting backdrop for the collection’s lacy embroidery and high-waited silhouettes, which, combined with Lennox’s raven hair and fair complexion, recall a Bettie Page pinup and offer a refreshing contrast to today’s tanned and sculpted Victoria’s Secret Angels.

Indeed, Lennox is not your typical girl next door. After modeling for the likes of Prada and Burberry, Lennox decided to pursue painting, accepting a residency at Catherine Ahnell Gallery last year and favoring the macabre in her work. And when it comes to her recent modeling gigs, Lennox takes creative license. “We wanted to juxtapose this notorious kitsch haven with Else’s handcrafted lace lingerie,” she tells DuJour. “And the intimacy of the moment is so apparent in the finished product.”

All images courtesy of Else