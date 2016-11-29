Get your hands on the most stylish accessory of the season: a Lady Dior bag. The iconic brand partnered with seven artists to create a line of bags displaying their respective creative sensibilities. Artists Marc Quinn, Chris Martin, Daniel Gordon, Matthew Porter, Mat Collishaw, Ian Davenport, and Jason Martin provide interpretations of the bag that play with texture, graphics and color. Installations of the line will appear at Dior’s Miami boutique starting today, then at a pop-up boutique in Los Angeles in December. Don’t be surprised if the bags elicit a double take.

In an exclusive behind-the-scenes video, watch artist Matthew Porter delve into his creative process. His unique brand of art photography was a perfect fit for the Dior collaboration. With a penchant for creating photographic imagery of subjects that are challenging to photograph, bringing such an element to a bag brought a new degree of experimentation to his work. Inspired by WWI naval camouflage, as well a distinct characteristics of the Lady Dior bag, Porter was able to bring a forth a graphic reality to this classic accessory.

Dior Lady Art manages to maintain the tradition behind its architectural design, while creating an opportunity for artistry to enter into a realm of refinement.