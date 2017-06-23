Kendall Jenner’s Fine Jewelry Debut

In Kardashian/Jenner news, Kendall Jenner—model, style star and all around hip qween to millennials—has officially secured the position of “creative collaborator” with fine jewelry brand Ippolita.

Founded in 1999 by Italian artist and designer Ippolita Rostagno (and launched at Bergdorf Goodman), the brand is no stranger to the A-list set: collections by Rostagno have been spotted on the likes of Nicole Kidman, and model Camille Rowe starred in their Spring 2017 campaign. Now, the company has turned to Jenner’s “youthful sophistication, fun and original style,” for a fresh perspective on representing the brand for the Fall/Winter 2017 campaign.

“My jewelry comes from a place of art and personal expression; therefore, I love collaborating with artists and style influencers,” Ippolita Rostagno, Chief Creative Officer said in a release. “I’m thrilled to have Kendall represent the brand – she has a wonderful fashion sense and an enviable ease about her.”

The campaign was shot by Ryan McGinley in New York at the historic St. Josaphat’s Monastery, a 74-room Tudor Revival mansion in Glen Cove, Long Island, and the Highline Stages in New York City.

Main Image: Pinterest.com